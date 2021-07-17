Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

