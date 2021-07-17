Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 49,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,862. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 150,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

