Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 49,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,862. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.