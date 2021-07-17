Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

