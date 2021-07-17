Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

VRP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.46.

