Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 27,572 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the average volume of 3,189 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $828.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

