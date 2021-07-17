Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,857 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.05 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

