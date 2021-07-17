Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 1,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 128 call options.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

