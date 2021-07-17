IONChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,311.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. IONChain has a total market cap of $163,876.84 and approximately $3,311.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00825275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

