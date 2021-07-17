IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $998,434.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

