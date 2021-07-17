IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.57 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $195.57 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00083510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00793739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

