IQeon Reaches Market Cap of $9.22 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. IQeon has a market cap of $9.22 million and $678,862.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00005269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00816154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

