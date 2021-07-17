IRISnet Market Capitalization Tops $71.31 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $71.31 million and $4.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,028,179,202 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,256,114 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

