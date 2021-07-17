Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline Sells 30,571 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 30,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66.

Michael Shetzline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 1,354,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

