iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IXUS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $72.25. 1,515,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,707. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

