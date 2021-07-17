iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Europe ETF worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.