iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $92,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.