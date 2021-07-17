iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

