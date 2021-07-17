iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 131,601 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 74,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 64,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $100.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

