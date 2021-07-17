iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 5.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ENZL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 7,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

