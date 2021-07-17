iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,320. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

