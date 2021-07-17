iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $95,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $102.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.