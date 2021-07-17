Italo (XTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $286.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $17,008.34 and approximately $286.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,701.68 or 0.99967620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

