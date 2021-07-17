iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 339,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,800. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

