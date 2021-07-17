Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Sells $2,774,156.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00.
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
