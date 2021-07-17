Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Sells $2,774,156.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 36.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 325.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

