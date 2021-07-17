IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IZEA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

