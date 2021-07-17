Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

