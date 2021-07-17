James Joseph Martin Purchases 3,000 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Joseph Martin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

PETV opened at $9.00 on Friday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

