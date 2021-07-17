Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 209,280 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 2,199.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.39% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $731,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

