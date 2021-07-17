Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.00% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,040,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,938,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.