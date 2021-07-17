Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.79% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

