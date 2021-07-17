Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1,940.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,444 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

