Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

