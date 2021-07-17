Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

CRBN stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $125.72 and a 1 year high of $168.40.

