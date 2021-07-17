Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.