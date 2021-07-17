Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,181.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,570,000 after buying an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

