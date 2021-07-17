Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $7,863,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

