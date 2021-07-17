Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 207.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $52.77 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26.

