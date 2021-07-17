Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

IVLU stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34.

