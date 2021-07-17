Jane Street Group LLC Sells 23,452 Shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of MBBB opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01.

