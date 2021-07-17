Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,209,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of ASE Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

