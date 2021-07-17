Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 28,419 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Cincinnati Financial worth $56,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.