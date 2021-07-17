Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,889,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.93% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $6,386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $3,733,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,019,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MODV stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

