Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,598 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $55,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.