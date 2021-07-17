Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Akamai Technologies worth $60,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $566,654.40. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

