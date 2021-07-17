Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $54.09 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,661,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

