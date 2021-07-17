Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $54.24 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199,121 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of Itron worth $54,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.