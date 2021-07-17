Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,126 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $53,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

