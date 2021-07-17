Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,462 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.79% of RenaissanceRe worth $62,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $96,185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 101,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

