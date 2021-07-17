Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 51,929 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $2,136,359.06.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

