JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of JELD-WEN worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,020,628 shares of company stock valued at $288,454,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:JELD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.